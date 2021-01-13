Harren & Partner launches SAL Renewables after adding wind installation vessel

German owner Harren & Partner is looking to grow its business in the offshore wind sector with the launch of SAL Renewables, having added 2010-built jackup vessel Wind Lift I to its fleet.

SAL Renewables, born as a sister company to SAL Heavy Lift, will specialise on the offshore maintenance and installation of wind turbines and their corresponding components.

Heiko Felderhoff, managing director of SAL Renewables, said: “Wind Lift I represents an important enhancement of our fleet. It extends our scope of action to provide our customers with comprehensive, yet customised solutions. Wind Lift I is a highly adaptable vessel. There are only few things that it can’t do, it’s kind of like a Swiss army knife. This asset makes for a great start for our new venture with SAL Renewables.”

In addition to Wind Lift I, SAL Renewables has access to heavylift ship Blue Giant.

Martin Harren, managing director of Harren & Partner, commented: “Wind power has been a cornerstone of our business in the past few years, and we continue to see significant projects here. The world’s demand for energy is higher than ever before, and a major energy transition is currently underway. The projects resulting from this change are crucial to our business. SAL Renewables is a perfect supplement to our established logistics business, but also something new. By offering maintenance and component installation services predominantly for the wind turbines themselves, we are expanding our total service offerings to the global renewables market while also meeting the toughest individual demands and expectations in the offshore markets.”