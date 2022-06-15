Harren & Partner takes major stake in heavylift ship designer HeavyLift@Sea

German shipping and logistics group Harren & Partner has acquired a major stake in fellow heavylift ship designer and engineering service provider HeavyLift@Sea.

The Hamburg-based HeavyLift@Sea engineers will continue to provide their services for Harren & Partner to develop solutions for its fleet of heavylift and multipurpose vessels.

“Heavy lift and MPP shipping has always been a cornerstone of our business. In the next few years, we will successively expedite the development and addition of the fleet towards a new generation of carbon-neutral heavylift carriers. This requires extensive ship design and engineering capacities. Our new colleagues have invaluable knowledge and experience in the field of building new and converting heavy lift vessels and deck carriers,” asserted Dr. Martin Harren, chief executive of Harren & Partner.

The Bremen-based Harren & Partner has a diverse fleet of 82 ships comprising heavy lift carriers, bulkers, tankers, dock ships, container vessels, tugs, barges and offshore vessels. Its group of companies includes SAL Heavy Lift, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, SAL Engineering, Intermarine, Combi Lift, Harren Tankers and Harren Bulkers.

As part of the investment, Jakob Christiansen, head of research & development, retrofit & newbuilding at the Harren & Partner, is taking on the role of managing director of HeavyLift@Sea alongside Hendrik Gröne.

Christiansen remarked: “SAL Engineering has already 40 engineers working on maritime engineering solutions for our fleet – with some potential to grow in the area of ship design. We are now closing this gap. The cooperation with HeavyLift@Sea is the logical next step for us to secure experience and know-how. By joining forces, both Harren & Partner and HeavyLift@Sea will strengthen their service portfolios.”