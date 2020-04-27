Hartmann returns to CIMC Sinopacific Offshore for up to five LPG carriers

German owner Hartmann has placed an order at CIMC Sinopacific Offshore for the construction of up to five 5,000 cu m LPG carriers.

The shipbuilding contract is made up of a firm order of three vessels and options for another two vessels.

The vessels will be fitted with LPG dual fuel engines and delivery of the ships will start from 2022. Financial details were not disclosed.

Hartmann is a repeat customer of CIMC Sinopacific Offshore, having taken delivery of a series of LEG carriers from the yard in the past couple of years.

Hartmann currently operates a diversified fleet of over 150 vessels made up of gas carriers, product tankers, bulk carriers, boxships, multi-purpose ships and cement carriers.