OSV operator Harvey Gulf has announced that it will now offer a full service fuel carrying vessel solely dedicated to offshore fuel and water deliveries, through the conversion of the company’s PSV Harvey Hawk .

The vessel will be able to carry 800,000 gallons of fuel per trip offshore. The new vessel will be an addition to the company’s new 2m gallon diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon.

Harvey Gulf currently owns a fleet of 56 offshore vessels.