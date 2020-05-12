Harvey Gulf extends PSV charters, seeks M&A opportunities

May 12th, 2020

New Orleans headquartered offshore vessels owner Harvey Gulf International Marine has signed 18-month contract extensions for two of its platform supply vessels.

The two LNG-fuelled PSVs are now contracted through to 2022.

The company has also signed a long-term contract for its new fuel dock in Port Fourchon to supply diesel fuel to a super major.

Harvey Gulf, which owns a fleet of 57 vessels according to VesselsValue, said it is actively seeking opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

