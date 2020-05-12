Home Region Americas Harvey Gulf extends PSV charters, seeks M&A opportunities May 12th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

New Orleans headquartered offshore vessels owner Harvey Gulf International Marine has signed 18-month contract extensions for two of its platform supply vessels.

The two LNG-fuelled PSVs are now contracted through to 2022.

The company has also signed a long-term contract for its new fuel dock in Port Fourchon to supply diesel fuel to a super major.

Harvey Gulf, which owns a fleet of 57 vessels according to VesselsValue, said it is actively seeking opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.