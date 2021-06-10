Havfram awarded Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO mooring contract by Technip Energies 

Norwegian subsea and offshore wind services provider Havfram has won a contract with Technip Energies for the pre-installation and subsequent hook-up of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) mooring system at BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in Mauritania and Senegal.

Under the contract, Havfram will manage, engineer, transport and install some of the largest ever driven piles and corresponding mooring lines. The company will later return to hook-up the pre-installed mooring system to the FPSO on its arrival in the field. The FPSO will be stationed 35 km from shore in approximately 120 m water depth.

“The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO mooring pre-lay and hook-up project is another significant mooring project award in what is a core business line for Havfram. This award further enhances our already strong track record in complex mooring projects,” said Odd Strømsnes, CEO, Havfram.

Havfram’s project management and engineering team will be based in Aberdeen office in the UK. Work on the project has already commenced.

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field, with estimated resources of 15tr cubic feet of gas, is located offshore on the border between Mauritania and Senegal.

The integrated gas value chain and near-shore liquefied natural gas (LNG) development will export LNG to global markets as well as supply gas to Senegal and Mauritania.