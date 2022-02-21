Havfram awarded new contract off Egypt

Norway-headquartered subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram has been awarded a contract for SURF support work in Egypt for Saipem. The contract will see Havfram deploy a laying and construction vessel (LCV) offshore Egypt to the Zohr field in 2022.

Havfram will support Saipem with their installation of 160 km of umbilical product in over 1,400 m water depth on the Zohr North development. The scope of work includes the provision of LCV with associated construction crew, WROVs, underdeck carousel and VLS services, as well as support to the load-out operation in Norway and various engineering tasks in support of the project.

Havfram said it will utilise the Viking Neptun chartered in 2022 to support several projects in various regions.

“We are pleased that Saipem selected Havfram to assist on their activities on the Zohr project for Petrobel and we look forward to executing the project in a safe and efficient manner,” said Odd Stromsnes, CEO of Havfram. “2022 will see Havfram execute a number of projects in Africa and the Mediterranean, a long standing key region for the company.”