Havfram awarded Petronas decom contract in Mauritania

Norway-headquartered Havfram has secured a contract from Petronas’ subsidiary, PC Mauritania 1, for the provision of engineering, procurement, retrieval and disposal (EPRD) services for the abandonment and decommissioning of subsea facilities at Chinguetti and Banda Fields, offshore Mauritania.

“The Petronas Chinguetti and Banda EPRD project is another significant project award for Havfram in the Africa region. This is one of four projects Havfram has been awarded in Africa and the Mediterranean in the last 12 months, further enhancing our already strong track record in the region,” said Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Havfram.

Havfram said it will utilise its in-house expertise to project manage, engineer, retrieve and dispose of the remaining field infrastructure, having already executed phase 1 decommissioning operations in 2018.

The company’s project management and engineering team will be based in the Houston office in the US. Work on the project has already commenced.