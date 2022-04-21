Havfram scores Taiwanese wind farm contract

Norway-headquartered subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram has been awarded a contract by Yunneng Wind Power for the Yunlin offshore wind farm, which is being developed offshore Taiwan.

The contract will see Havfram provide project management and owners engineer services within the foundation installation package for the development. Havfram’s team in Aberdeen will provide personnel contracted to Yunlin Wind Power, who will be integrated into the overall project team and will assist with the project management, engineering, and logistics planning associated with onshore and offshore activities throughout 2022.

“Securing this work is another step towards achieving Havfram’s ambition to be a global leading company in the energy transition from offshore oil and gas services into the offshore wind industry. Our team in Aberdeen is highly experienced in the successful delivery of complex subsea and marine projects – expertise and competence that we can readily transfer into the offshore wind market.” says Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Havfram.

Located in the Taiwan Strait, off the west coast of Taiwan, the Yunlin offshore wind farm development comprises 80 wind turbines with monopile foundations ranging between 970t and 1800t in weight and 65 m to 95 m in length. The project was initially expected to be completed in September 2020, but completion was delayed to September 2023. Once onstream, it should produce 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to serve the power needs of 605,000 households.