Havfram to order US wind turbine installation vessel

Norway-headquartered subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, is looking to strengthen its footprint in the offshore renewables sector with a new semi-submersible jackup vessel aimed at offshore wind projects off the US east coast.

According to Havfram, the vessel will be capable of installing the next generation of 20 MW and larger wind turbines as well as the potential to be powered by zero-emission fuel. Havfram said it is looking at the opportunities for similar vessels for the European market.

Several yards in the Far East are competing for the work and Havfram expects to place the order in the next quarter for delivery in 2025.

Having worked extensively around the world on oil and gas projects, the company is gearing up its activity in the floating wind sector but has also been working on a tidal turbine pilot project off the coast of France and Norway. The company has almost doubled its global workforce in the past 18 months, taking it from 150 to 275, partly in response to increased work in projects across the world, but also to support the transition of its workforce to renewables.