Havfram wins contract for Equinor’s floating wind project in South Korea

Norway-headquartered subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram has been hired by compatriot energy major Equinor to carry out a transport and installation study on the Firefly floating offshore wind project in South Korea.

Havfram will perform the work from its Asia Pacific office in Perth, Australia and has already commenced work on the study. The scope of the study includes transport and installation activities offshore as well as the supply and procurement of the inter-array cables and the mooring systems.

The company stated that it intends to use its experience from installing some of the world’s largest mooring systems, as well as its experience managing highly complex and dynamic product installation activities.

“This contract award builds upon our extensive track record of executing major projects with Equinor, including the marine operations and mooring scopes for the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea which is one of the largest subsea field developments on the Norwegian continental shelf,” asserted Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Havfram.

The Firefly floater is an 800 MW project and will be one of the first commercial scale floating offshore wind projects globally.