Havila Shipping awarded new PSV contracts by Equinor

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has been awarded new contracts for two of its platform supply vessels with Equinor Energy.

Equinor has contracted the 2012-built Havila Charisma and 2008-built Havila Foresight for a firm period of three years in direct continuation of existing contracts. The contracts also include four one-year options.

Both vessels have been contracted to Equinor since delivery, and were both upgraded with battery packages and shore power equipment in 2018.

Led by Njål Sævik, Havila Shipping operates a fleet of 23 vessels.