Norway’s Havila Shipping has announced that it has reached a settlement with DeepOcean over last month’s contract termination for subsea vessel Havila Phoenix .

The settlement agreement between the two companies includes both a cash settlement and the acquisition of ownership to A-frame, trencher and ROVs previously owned by DeepOcean.

Havila Shipping terminated the charter claiming that DeepOcean was in breach of contract after seeking court protection in the UK to wind up its activities there.