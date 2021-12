Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has been awarded a new charter by TotalEnergies Denmark for PSV Havila Fanø .

The contract starts this week, in direct continuation of the previous charter for the vessel. Contract length is 14 months, with further optional periods.

Havila Shipping lists a fleet of 19 vessels on its website. Last month, the company offloaded platform supply vessel Havila Crusader to an undisclosed foreign owner, who will use the PSV outside the offshore sector.