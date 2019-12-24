Havila Shipping awarded PSV contract extension
Havila Shipping has been awarded a new contract from Total E&P to extend the charter for the PSV Havila Herøy for a period of nine months with further three optional periods each of one month.
The contract is in direct continuation of the existing firm period and will keep the vessel working for Total until September 2020.
Havila Herøy has been working for Total E&P Danmark, formerly known as Maersk Oil & Gas, since it was delivered to the company early December 2009.
