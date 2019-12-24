Havila Shipping awarded PSV contract extension

Havila Shipping awarded PSV contract extension

December 24th, 2019 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Havila Shipping has been awarded a new contract from Total E&P to extend the charter for the PSV Havila Herøy for a period of nine months with further three optional periods each of one month.

The contract is in direct continuation of the existing firm period and will keep the vessel working for Total until September 2020.

Havila Herøy has been working for Total E&P Danmark, formerly known as Maersk Oil & Gas, since it was delivered to the company early December 2009.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.