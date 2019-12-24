Home Sector Offshore Havila Shipping awarded PSV contract extension December 24th, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Havila Shipping has been awarded a new contract from Total E&P to extend the charter for the PSV Havila Herøy for a period of nine months with further three optional periods each of one month.

The contract is in direct continuation of the existing firm period and will keep the vessel working for Total until September 2020.

Havila Herøy has been working for Total E&P Danmark, formerly known as Maersk Oil & Gas, since it was delivered to the company early December 2009.