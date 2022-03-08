Havila Shipping clinches new vessel contracts

Norway’s Havila Shipping has been awarded three new contracts for its offshore support vessels.

Cabling specialist Nexans Norway has chartered the 2009-built offshore construction vessel Havila Phoenix until the end of October 2022. The contract is in direct continuation of the existing charter and Nexans has further options to extend the charter for 60 days.

Meanwhile, Energy logistics provider Peterson Den Helder has booked the 2009-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Herøy for a fixed period of 70 days plus options.

In addition, Havila entered into a contract related to project work for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Havila Venus. The contract is for a fixed period of total 64 days and comes with options attached. Financial details have not been disclosed.