Havila Shipping finds work for PSV trio

Norway’s Havila Shipping has been awarded a new contract and two extensions for its platform supply vessels.

Axxis Geo Solution has extended the contracts for PSVs Havila Aurora until end of May 2020 and Havila Fortune until

midt June 2020. Axis still has two further options of three months for each vessel.

Additionally, the company has also entered into a contract with major UK oil company for the PSV Havila Borg. The contract commences in June, and is for a period of 40 days plus options.