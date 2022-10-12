Havila Shipping fixes PSV pair

Norway’s Havila Shipping has secured new contracts from energy industry logistics provider Peterson Den Helder, an affiliate of Peterson Offshore, for two platform supply vessels.

The 2009-built Havila Borg has been fixed for a period of 6 months with one optional period of 12 months. The contract has already commenced.

Meanwhile, the Havila Herøy, also built in 2009, will continue working for Peterson for a fixed period of a drilling campaign estimated to 90 days. The new contract starts on October 18 and gives Peterson one optional period for up to 370 days.

Havila Shipping operates vessels within the subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply and multi-field rescue recovery segments. Last month, the Fosnavåg-based firm sold the 2009-built offshore construction vessel, Havila Phoenix as part of its financial restructuring, which has also seen the disposal of five more laid-up vessels.