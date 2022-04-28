Havila Shipping offloads PSV pair

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has sold two platform supply vessels outside the offshore sector.

Transaction details for the 2009-built Havila Aurora and Havila Fortune have not been made public. VesselsValue has put a $5.5m and $5.7m price tag, respectively, on the Bahamas-flagged vessels.

The Havila Aurora has already been delivered, while the Havila Fortune is scheduled to be delivered within the next month. The sale was completed at the requirement of the lender in accordance with the clauses of the restructuring agreement and should have a limited effect on the company’s liquidity.

Last November, another PSV, the 2010-built Crusader, was sold outside the sector under the restructuring agreement to Greek owner Laskaridis Maritime for a reported price of $11.5m.