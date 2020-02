Home Sector Offshore Havila Shipping PSV gets new contract with Equinor February 14th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Havila Shipping has announced a new contract with Equinor Energy for 2011-built platform supply vessel Havila Clipper .

The contract is for a firm period of eight months, and includes four options of two months each.

The new contract will start in direct continuation of the existing contract for the vessel.

Eidesvik Offshore was also awarded an eight-month contract for their PSV Viking Queen.