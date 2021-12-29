Havila Shipping seals another PSV charter

Havila Shipping has entered into a contract for one of its platform supply vessels, the company’s third PSV contract announced during the month of December.

The Norwegian owner has sealed a four-month deal, including mobilisation and demobilisation, with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the 2009-built PSV Havila Borg .

The contract is set to commence in the first quarter of 2022, and includes optional periods for up to two months.

Earlier in the month, Havila Shipping was awarded a four-well contract by Harbour Energy for 2010-built platform supply vessel Havila Commander as well as a new long-term charter with TotalEnergies Denmark for PSV Havila Fanø.