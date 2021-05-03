Havila Shipping seals Total extension for PSV pair

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has secured contract extensions with Total DK for the 2009-built Havila Herøy and 2010-built Havila Fanø platform supply vessels (PSVs).

Total has declared options for three months, starting June 1, Havila said in its Oslo Exchange filing on Monday.

According to Havila, Total has four options for further extensions for one month for each vessel.

Havila Shipping has seen its PSV fleet get busy. Last month, the company secured PSV contracts with Equinor for the 2011-built Havila Clipper and for the 2009-built Havila Borg with IKM Acona.

The company operates 23 vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply vessels and multi-field rescue recovery vessels.