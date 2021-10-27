Havila Shipping seals two-year MPSV extension with Reach Subsea

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has struck a deal with compatriot offshore contractor Reach Subsea to extend the charter for the multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Havila Subsea .

The contract extension is for a fixed period of two years and three months, starting November 1, 2021. Reach Subsea has the option to extend the contract for one year until December 31, 2024.

The commercial terms of the charter agreement are confidential between the parties. The 2011-built vessel is already mobilised and part of Reach Subsea’s marketed fleet.

“We are experiencing positive market development across our segments, with continued busy tendering activity. In order to secure continued operational excellence, it is an important part of Reach Subsea’s strategy to co-operate with shipowners renowned for high-quality, safe and cost-efficient performance, which we have experienced first-hand when operating the Havila Subsea spread these past four years,” said Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal.