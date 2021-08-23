Havila Shipping secures OCV charter extension from Nexans

Norway’s Havila Shipping has won a charter extension from cabling firm Nexans Norway for the offshore construction vessel Havila Phoenix .

The extension is for 100 days and Nexans has further options to extend the charter for 40 days.

The contract will keep the 2009-built OCV working for Nexans up until February 2022 and also includes renting the T3200 trencher, which will be operated from the vessel.

Havila Shipping operates 23 vessels within subsea construction, anchor handling, platform supply and multi-field rescue recovery segment.