Havila Shipping takes back OCV from DeepOcean

Norway’s Havila Shipping has terminated the charter contract with DeepOcean for 2008-built OCV Havila Phoenix .

Havila says that DeepOcean is in breach of contract after recently seeking court protection in the UK to wind up its activities there.

“On the 18 November 2020 Havila Shipping received a letter from DeepOcean containing information regarding their intension to seek protection under British law for wind up of the UK based activities, including the company that has chartered Havila Phoenix. After having finalized the project Havila Phoenix was engaged in at receipt of the letter mentioned, Havila Shipping ASA has received no instructions regarding further use of the vessel,” Havila explained in a release. “DeepOcean has, as a result of their activities, or lack of activities, ended up in breach of contractual obligations, including payment default.”

The vessel is now being offered to the market and Havila says it has requested payment for the charter from DeepOcean Group Holding in the Netherlands as it had guaranteed the charter.