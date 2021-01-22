Havyard contracted to develop hydrogen-powered vessel

Norway’s Havyard has announced that it has been contracted by a European player for the development of a hydrogen-powered zero emissions vessel.

According to Lars Conradi Andersen, vice president sales at Havyard, the company will combine its expertise in hydrogen energy systems and ship design to develop a brand new concept for transporting cargo between European ports through the pilot project.

“The framework for this contract is to develop a ship that uses hydrogen-based fuel as its primary energy source while at the same time giving the client an effective and safe ship. The goal is to design a large ship that can sail longer distances with zero emissions,” Andersen said.

Havyard recently established Havyard Hydrogen as a spin-off of the company’s R&D work in the area of hydrogen propulsion for large vessels. Kristian Osnes, executive vice president of Havyard Hydrogen, said the company has noticed a trend where the market demands specific zero-emission solutions.