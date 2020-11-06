Havyard downsizing at Leirvik, drops newbuilding activities

New Havyard Ship Technology is restructuring its operations and will only off repair and services at its yard in Leirvik, the company has announced.

The changes will see the Havyard reduce the number of staff by around 100 people, although the company said the changes are designed to keep as many jobs as possible.

Gunnar Larsen, CEO of Havyard Group, says the change was a difficult decision but the company recognises that the market for newbuilds and obtaining funding for building projects will be challenging in future.

“New Havyard Ship Technology must therefore restructure its operations to repairs, service and maintenance. The yard’s facilities, expertise and location mean that we are in a good position to be a reliable provider to customers in this market as well,” Larsen said.

Havyard currently has six newbuilds, scheduled for completion in 2020 and 2021, which will be completed as normal while the yard shifts its focus to repairs, maintenance and modification.

The Leirvik yard only just recently reopened after being shut down due to a cluster of Covid-19 linked to the site.