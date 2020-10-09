Havyard extends yard closure as Covid-19 cluster grows to 75

Havyard Group’s New Havyard Ship Technology shipyard in Leirvik, Norway has extended an extended a closure due to a growing Covid-19 cluster.

Earlier this month, the yard announced a temporary halt to activities at the yard when four cases of the virus were identified and the closure was later extended to October 10 after the cluster grew to 17.

The local government has further extended the closure after further testing has uncovered 75 Covid-19 cases associated with the yard. Activities will be halted through to at least October 19.

“For the vessels that are being outfitted at the yard, it is foreseeable that the extended closure will lead to further delay in deliveries. Any delay will depend on the extent of the shutdown and what measures that can be implemented to make up for the lost production time,” Havyard said.