Havyard set to reopen today

Havyard Group’s New Havyard Ship Technology (NHST) shipyard in Leirvik, Norway is set to reopen today after halting all activities earlier in the month due to a number of Covid-19 infections at the yard.

Early this month, the yard announced a temporary halt to activities when four cases of the virus were identified. The closure was extended as the cluster grew to 91 people associated with the yard testing positive.

Havyard says that the last case of infection was October 12, and local authorities have granted permission for the yard to reopen today.

“For the vessels that are being outfitted at the yard it is foreseeable that the closure will lead to delay in deliveries, where NHST will continue the work of mapping the consequences and eventual measures that can be implemented to make up for the lost production time,” the company said.