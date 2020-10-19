EuropeShipyards

Havyard set to reopen today

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 19, 2020
0 96 Less than a minute
Havyard

Havyard Group’s New Havyard Ship Technology (NHST) shipyard in Leirvik, Norway is set to reopen today after halting all activities earlier in the month due to a number of Covid-19 infections at the yard.

Early this month, the yard announced a temporary halt to activities when four cases of the virus were identified. The closure was extended as the cluster grew to 91 people associated with the yard testing positive.

Havyard says that the last case of infection was October 12, and local authorities have granted permission for the yard to reopen today.

“For the vessels that are being outfitted at the yard it is foreseeable that the closure will lead to delay in deliveries, where NHST will continue the work of mapping the consequences and eventual measures that can be implemented to make up for the lost production time,” the company said.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close