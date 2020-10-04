EuropeShipyards

Havyard shipyard to remain closed as Covid-19 cluster grows

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 5, 2020
Havyard

New Havyard Ship Technology’s shipyard in Leirvik, Norway will remain closed after a Covid-19 cluster linked to the yard has grown.

Last week, a temporary halt in activities at the yard was announced due to four cases of the virus.

Since the yard closed, around 200 tests have been conducted and now 17 people linked with the yard have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In order to prevent further spread, the local government has decided to keep the yard closed until October 10, with an extension of the closure also possible.

“For the vessels that are being outfitted at the yard, it is foreseeable that the closure may lead to delayed deliveries. Any delay will depend on the extent of the shutdown and what measures that can be implemented to make up for the lost production time,” Havyard said.

