HBC Asia offloads more ships

Hamburg Bulk Carriers’ Singapore offspring, HBC Asia, is chopping its fleet at a rapid pace.

In October Splash reported that a string of ships were being marketed for sale, including its biggest ship and only Korean built bulker for sale, the nine-year-old 80,000-dwt kamsarmax Asia Opal. Now Equasis reveals that this ship has just been renamed Spetses Spirit and taken over by Greece’s Moderna Marine Management. VesselsValue slapped a price tag of $12m to this deal.

A handful of other broker reports suggest two more HBC supramaxes sales, namely the 10-year-old 53,661 dwt Asia Zircon 1 and the two year older Asia Zircon II. The Vietnamese duo were reported sold to Chinese buyers for just under $15m.