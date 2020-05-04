Heavylift crane collapses in Rostock

May 4th, 2020 Europe, Offshore, Operations 3 comments

A heavylift crane collapsed in dramatic fashion on Saturday smashing onto the offshore installation vessel Orion 1 while undergoing load tests at the Liebherr construction yard in Rostock, Germany.

The ship, being built by Cosco (Qidong) Offshore, was due to be delivered later this month to DEME Offshore and head to Scotland to start installing jacket foundations at the Moray East offshore wind farm.

Several people suffered minor injuries in the incident, DEME said.

The crane collapsed while carrying out a test load of 5,500 tons. The crane hook broke during the heavy load test and the upper half of the crane tipped over hitting the ship and the quay wall.

“The crane has suffered significant damage, while damage to the crane and the vessel will be investigated in the upcoming days and weeks,” DEME said in a statement over the weekend.

 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

3 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Andrew Craig-Bennett
    May 4, 2020 at 6:16 pm Reply

    I am glad that I am not the chap who did the NDT on that hook.

  2. Avatar
    Hans jansen
    May 4, 2020 at 8:32 pm Reply

    Lift cable attached to ….🤔 ?

  3. Avatar
    Stefan
    May 4, 2020 at 10:07 pm Reply

    Main block hook broke in two parts.
    Not sure if it has been final lift: SWL +10% test or some pre tests.

