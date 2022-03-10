Heerema and DeepOcean awarded decom contracts by Spirit Energy

Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) and DeepOcean have secured contracts from Spirit Energy Production UK for removal and disposal services of the operator’s North Sea decommissioning portfolio.

The contracts will be executed under a tripartite collaboration agreement and follow a joint tender submitted in cooperation between the two companies.

The EPRD (engineering, preparations, removal, and disposal) contract includes both firm work and optional scope that can be called off by Spirit Energy. The firm scope involves the EPRD of the Audrey A, Audrey B, and Ensign platforms, while the optional work includes an additional five platforms in the southern North Sea region of the UK and Dutch sectors.

Heerema’s scope is to remove and recycle the platform topsides and substructures, while DeepOcean will be responsible for removing and recycling all subsea assets in the relevant fields.