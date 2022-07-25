Heerema awarded decommissioning contract by Woodside

Dutch offshore contractor Heerema has won a project from Woodside Energy for the decommissioning of Nganhurra riser turret mooring (RTM) on the Enfield field offshore Australia.

The project work scope includes the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and transport of the RTM from the field, located around 52 km northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia.

Heerema said the structure will be lifted in one piece onto a barge and transported to Henderson or another suitable Australian port for dismantling and recycling or reuse. The RTM is owned by Woodside Energy with a 60% stake and Mitsui E&P Australia holding a 40% interest.

Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema’s chief commercial officer, commented: “This contract represents our first decommissioning project in Australia, and although Heerema has a long history of safely and sustainably removing offshore structures from the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, we are very excited to continue our responsible decommissioning operations in Australian waters.”

Woodside had planned to repurpose the RTM as a deep-water integrated artificial reef in 150 meters of water, about 16 kilometers off the North West Cape, but that plan was scrapped last year.