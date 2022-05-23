Heerema boss resigns 

Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven will leave Heerema as chief executive officer on May 31, 2022. Van Brouwershaven was the CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group from 2013 and also the CEO of marine contractor Heerema Marine Contractors from 2018.

Prior to Heerema, van Brouwershaven served Harsco Metals and Minerals for 24 years, working in various business roles providing different services to Harsco in the Netherlands, Serbia, Germany, Thailand and South Africa.

“I have worked with passion and dedication at this professional company for almost ten years. Over the past few years, we have strategically repositioned ourselves under difficult market conditions, thereby creating the conditions for continued success in the future. In recent months, I have come to the conclusion that the completion of this repositioning is a natural moment for me to resign from my position as CEO of Heerema and focus on new challenges,” van Brouwershaven said.

Heerema’s chairman, Pieter Heerema, commented: “We respect Koos-Jan’s decision to focus on new challenges after almost ten years with Heerema. Koos Jan has led our company through difficult years and he has made a very important contribution to the development of Heerema, including in shaping our sustainable strategy. I would like to thank him for that and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, wish him every success in his further career.”