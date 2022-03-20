Heerema chinches Dogger Bank contract

SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni, the owners of Dogger Bank offshore wind farm have awarded Heerema Marine Contractors a contract for the transport and installation of the Dogger Bank C offshore substation, the third phase of the project being constructed off the north-east coast of England.

The work will include transporting and installing the 3,500 metric ton jacket foundation, four main piles, and the 9,500 metric ton offshore substation topside. “Installing sizeable offshore substations is core business for Heerema Marine Contractors and we are looking forward to working together on the preparation and installation of Dogger Bank C,” said Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema’s wind director.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C. Dogger Bank C is around 560 sq km in size and at its closest point is 196 km from shore. SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction, while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

The wind farm will be the world’s largest when operational in 2026, with an overall capacity of 3.6 GW. In total, it is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply 5% of the UK’s demand, equivalent to powering six million homes.