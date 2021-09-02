AsiaEuropeOffshoreRenewables

Heerema forms Japanese offshore wind partnership with Shimizu

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 2, 2021
0 22 Less than a minute
Heerema Marine Contractors

Dutch offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors has teamed up with Japan’s Shimizu Corporation for the Japanese offshore wind market.

The cooperation is primarily focused on installing turbine foundations, where Heerema will support Shimizu with engineering and offshore construction expertise.

Earlier this year, Shimizu also struck a deal with Fred Olsen Ocean (FOO), including its subsidiaries Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) and Global Wind Service (GWS) for offshore wind developments in Japan and worldwide.

Japan has outlined up to 45 GW offshore wind ambitions by 2040 and plans to execute offshore wind auctions every year. Japan’s west coast is expected to host up to 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, and 9 GW by 2040.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 2, 2021
0 22 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button