Heerema forms Japanese offshore wind partnership with Shimizu

Dutch offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors has teamed up with Japan’s Shimizu Corporation for the Japanese offshore wind market.

The cooperation is primarily focused on installing turbine foundations, where Heerema will support Shimizu with engineering and offshore construction expertise.

Earlier this year, Shimizu also struck a deal with Fred Olsen Ocean (FOO), including its subsidiaries Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) and Global Wind Service (GWS) for offshore wind developments in Japan and worldwide.

Japan has outlined up to 45 GW offshore wind ambitions by 2040 and plans to execute offshore wind auctions every year. Japan’s west coast is expected to host up to 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, and 9 GW by 2040.