Heerema hooks up large crane vessels to shore power in Rotterdam

Heerema Marine Contractors’ largest crane vessels, Sleipnir and Thialf, will from now on turn off their engines when moored in the Port of Rotterdam for standard repair and maintenance and switch to using shore power.

The Dutch offshore service provider estimated a saving of 15,000 metric tons of CO2, 20 metric tons of particulate matter, 5 metric tons of sulfur, and a significant amount of nitrogen – comparable to the annual emissions of 5,000 diesel cars. “As the vessels turn off their engines when connected to shore power, virtually all emissions and particulate matter are prevented because no more marine gas oil, or LNG in Sleipnir’s case, will be used,” Heerema said.

The commissioning of the shore power project at the Calandkanaal is the result of a partnership between Dutch power company Eneco, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, and Heerema, with the support of the Gemeente Rotterdam. “There was an enormous amount of work that contributed to the successful commissioning of this project. With 16 km of cabling installed onboard the vessels, the construction of an onshore E-house and over 40,000 working hours contributed to shore power.” The link has a 20 MW capacity, which is the energy equivalent of around 15,000 homes, and the power will be supplied from wind turbines located on the headland nearby or from another renewable source.

With nearly 30,000 ships visiting the Port of Rotterdam each year, many of which are powered by diesel engines, shore power will be required for at least 90% of offshore vessels, ferries, cruise ships, roros, and containerships by 2030. This is expected to save the emission of approximately 200,000 tons of CO2 and 2,500 tons of nitrogen.