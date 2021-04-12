Heerema lands Sofia offshore wind farm contract

Dutch offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors has signed a contract with Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine to transport and install the Sofia offshore wind farm HVDC offshore converter platform 220 km off the coast of Redcar, Teeside, in the North Sea.

Heerema said it will install the platform using its 220 m long semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir , which previously executed work for the Hollandse Kust and Hornsea 2 offshore wind farms.

Koen van der Perk, Heerema’s wind business Unit director, said: “We are proud to be contributing to the Sofia project and are looking forward to working with Sembcorp Marine and the various other stakeholders to make this project a success. We would like to thank Sembcorp Marine for their trust in Heerema Marine Contractors to deliver a safe and successful project. Heerema is committed to support the global energy transition, and being part of this exciting project is another step in that journey for us.”

Sembcorp Marine, in consortium with GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions, has been awarded an EPCI contract for the HVDC electrical system works for the RWE Renewables’ 1.4 GW project.

The platform’s fabrication will be executed at Sembcorp Marine’s yard, and offshore installation is scheduled for 2024.