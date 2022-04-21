Heerema rolls out alternative approach for floating offshore wind installations

Dutch offshore construction player, Heerema Marine Contractors has developed a new method for offshore floating wind installations that does not require a wet-tow and removes the need for marshalling yards.

Currently, there are various proposed methods that involve assembling floating foundations (floaters) in port before wet-towing to the field. This presents logistical challenges, as well as pressure on the number of suitable harbors, Heerema noted.

The company explained that by using its “floating to floating” installation method, floaters can be constructed on land before being dry-towed on a transport vessel to the location. After arrival, they would be installed using Heerema’s floating installation frame to lift the floaters from the vessel. The floating installation frame submerges the floaters down by weight, removing the need for high-tech ballasting or tensioning systems and reducing installation duration, Heerema said, adding that the bottom foundation work can be executed in parallel by optimising the capabilities of its semisub crane vessels.

“We want to show an alternative solution for installing offshore floating wind, especially targeting some of the bottlenecks for scaling up. We strongly believe that by opening up to new ways of working and collaboration, floating wind can reach the potential the industry is looking for,” asserted Jeroen van Oosten, business unit director, Wind.

The approach builds on proven technologies from the oil and gas floating platform industry, allowing for savings of tonnes of steel per floater and reducing overall project capex. Heerema said it would allow floater and wind turbine generators to be decoupled, reducing supply-chain pressure, and resulting in a more efficient process.