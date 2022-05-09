AmericasEuropeOffshoreRenewables

Heerema seals US offshore wind deal

Dutch offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors has been selected as a strategic supplier by Equinor for the development of offshore wind projects on the US east coast, which the Norwegian energy giant has in a 50/50 partnership with London-based supermajor BP.

The deal includes the transportation and installation services of wind farm foundations and offshore substations for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind wind farms and will cover a firm period of seven years.

Heerema’s CEO, Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, said: “The award of this unique agreement is yet another chapter in a long history of working together globally with both Equinor and bp on often challenging offshore installation projects. The future of offshore wind relies on strong forward-looking partnerships that recognise the need to secure transport and installation capacity.”

The 2.1 GW Empire Wind and the 1.2 GW Beacon Wind will be operated by Equinor through the development, construction, and operations phase of the project.

