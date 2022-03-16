EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Heerema secures Baltic Sea substation work

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 17, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
HMC

Dutch offshore construction player, Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract for the transport and installation of the offshore substation for Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm.

The offshore substation will collect electricity produced by the 50 9.53 MW wind turbines in the field and transform the voltage from 66 kV to 220 kV. The platform consists of a substructure, foundation piles, and a topside weighing a total of 7,150 metric tons. 

After two major offshore substations in Asia last year, Heerema awarded Master Builders Solutions a supply contract for the Baltic Eagle offshore structural grouting scope and said that it intends to collaborate with the company across regions in the future.

The 476 MW Baltic Eagle wind farm is located in the Baltic Sea, 30 km northeast of Rügen Island, off the coast of Pomerania, Germany. The wind farm will supply renewable energy to 475,000 households.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 17, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button