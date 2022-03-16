Heerema secures Baltic Sea substation work

Dutch offshore construction player, Heerema Marine Contractors has won a contract for the transport and installation of the offshore substation for Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm.

The offshore substation will collect electricity produced by the 50 9.53 MW wind turbines in the field and transform the voltage from 66 kV to 220 kV. The platform consists of a substructure, foundation piles, and a topside weighing a total of 7,150 metric tons.

After two major offshore substations in Asia last year, Heerema awarded Master Builders Solutions a supply contract for the Baltic Eagle offshore structural grouting scope and said that it intends to collaborate with the company across regions in the future.

The 476 MW Baltic Eagle wind farm is located in the Baltic Sea, 30 km northeast of Rügen Island, off the coast of Pomerania, Germany. The wind farm will supply renewable energy to 475,000 households.