Heerema secures German wind farm foundation installation work

Dutch offshore construction firm Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) has secured a foundation installation contract for Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW)’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

The work includes the transport and installation of 64 monopiles and transition pieces. Heerema said it plans to use the IHC IQIP double-walled noise mitigation system NMS-10,000 amongst other systems to reduce noise pollution.

The He Dreiht wind farm is located in the German North Sea, 90 km northwest of Borkum island and about 110 km west of Heligoland island and was the first subsidy-free winner in the German auction.

With a capacity of 900 MW, He Dreiht is one of the largest planned offshore wind power projects in Europe and is scheduled to go into operation in 2025.