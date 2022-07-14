Heerema secures Hornsea 3 contract

Dutch offshore construction firm Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) has been awarded a contract by Norway’s Aibel to transport and install two offshore converter stations for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

Ørsted was earlier this month allocated a contract for difference for the 2.85 GW offshore wind farm, which has resulted in Aibel winning engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for two converter platforms, while Hitachi Energy will supply two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter systems.

Under its contract, HMC will be transporting and installing two jackets, eight skirt piles, and two topsides. Heerema previously completed the installation of Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 offshore substations in 2021.

Hornsea 3 will be located in the North Sea, approximately 120 km off the Norfolk coast and 160 km off the Yorkshire coast. The project will include up to 231 offshore wind turbines and will be capable of generating electricity enough to meet the average daily needs of over 3m UK homes.