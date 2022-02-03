EuropeOperationsTankers

Heidmar adds another four tankers to its pools

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 3, 2022
Athens-headquartered tanker pool firm Heidmar has added another four vessels to its pools, hot on the heels of a stunning 32-vessel deal with Capital Ship Management.

Two MRs have joined the Dorado pool, while two suezmaxes have also joined Heidmar’s growing fleet. Heidmar did not name the vessels joined, however Splash understands from market sources the two suezmaxes are NGM Energy’s 2020-built Bella Ciao and Chinese vessel Marlin Santorini, built in 2019.

Heidmar now operates over 60 tankers, a significant increase on the seven vessels the company had in its fleet when Pankaj Khanna took over in November 2020.

