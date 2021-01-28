Heidmar pursuing growth through new product offering

Tanker pool firm Heidmar is seeing growth under its new ownership with the establishment of a new LR2 tanker pool called SeaLion Tankers.

Pankaj Khanna, CEO and new owner of Heidmar after buying out George Economou, told Splash that the pool has recently taken over four LR2s and now has a total of six vessel under management with up to four more vessels under discussion. “We are helping the owners clean up the LR2s from dirty to clean trading,” Khanna said, adding that his aim is to grow the pool to 20 LR2s in 2021. “There is no independent pool for LR2s – Hafnia, Scorpio and Maersk are owner-driven pools.” There is no independent pool for LR2s – Hafnia, Scorpio and Maersk are owner-driven pools

In addition to setting up the SeaLion Tankers pool, Khanna said the company is working hard to rebuild its VLCC presence and has just taken a further VLCC under management.

A new office opening next week in Glyfada, Athens and a recruitment drive in both Greece and Singapore indicate that Heidmar is on the rise once again.

“You will be surprised how much interest there is in the just the fact that Heidmar has survived and is now growing,” Khanna maintained.