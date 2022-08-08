Helikon adds to its MR fleet

Athens-based Helikon Shipping Enterprises has ordered a pair of 50,000 dwt MR tankers at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, with delivery due in the first half of 2025, according to Clarksons Research. No price has been revealed for the two newbuilds.

Helikon Shipping was established in London in 1961. Today it has offices in Greece, the UK and Dalian in China.

As well as MR tankers which tend to be commercially managed by Denmark’s Dee4 Capital Partners, Helikon specialises in supramax, ultramax, and kamsarmax bulk carriers.