Helix awarded well intervention work in US Gulf of Mexico

Helix Energy Solutions Group has been awarded a multi-year riser-based well intervention scope of work by a major operator for the charter of the Helix Q5000 and 15K Intervention Riser System (IRS) in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The work is expected to start in 2022 on a call-off basis and includes well intervention and production enhancement activities.

The Q5000 and 15K IRS system are part of the Subsea Services Alliance, which combines the capabilities of Helix and Schlumberger in providing marine support, well services, project management, and subsea well access and control.