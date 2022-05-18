Helix bolsters Gulf of Mexico decomissioning portfolio with Alliance deal

Houston-based offshore energy services company Helix Energy Solutions has struck a deal to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the Louisiana-based Alliance group of companies ‎‎for $120m cash at closing, plus the potential for post-closing earnout consideration.

Alliance offers offshore oil field decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services to the upstream and midstream industries on the Gulf of Mexico shelf.

Helix said the addition is expected to bolster the company’s decommissioning and life-of-field maintenance service capabilities through Alliance’s shallow water assets, including a fleet of Jones Act-compliant lift boats, offshore supply vessels, a heavy lift derrick barge and diving vessels, as well as plug and abandonment systems, coiled tubing systems and snubbing units.

“Based on a number of market and regulatory drivers and our current expectations, we fully believe that the offshore oil and gas decommissioning market will grow significantly in the near term,” said Owen Kratz, Helix’s president and CEO, adding: “This acquisition complements Helix’s present deepwater abandonment offerings by adding shelf and facility abandonment capabilities, and significantly enhances our position as a full-field abandonment services provider, both in the Gulf of Mexico and globally. We also see possibilities to expand our opportunities within our existing late-life production business.”

North America’s decommissioning market is forecast at nearly $3bn expenditures between 2022 and 2025. The acquisition is expected to close by mid-2022.