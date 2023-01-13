Helix charters in Glomar OSV

Helix Energy Solutions’ marine contracting business unit Helix Robotics Solutions has signed a three-year charter agreement with Dutch offshore support vessel operator Glomar Offshore for the 2014-built Glomar Wave .

The charter, which comes with two years of options attached will see the Panama-flagged OSV operate across offshore renewables and oil & gas sectors, providing site clearance services, subsea inspections and surveys as well as accommodation in combination with walk-to-work.

The 66.4-m long ship can be configured with one or two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and Helix’s new in-house designed and custom-built IROV boulder and debris clearance tool.

“The addition of this long-term charter vessel fitted with Helix’s assets expands the company’s capabilities to be better positioned to support its clients in developing and maintaining offshore assets across multiple energy sectors,” Helix said.